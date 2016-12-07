Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man attacked two McDonald’s security officers when they thwarted his attempt to enter the Huddersfield restaurant – for the 17th time.

Drunk Isaac Brailsford lashed out at the doormen, biting one of them on the cheek.

They initially tried to remove him from the Kirkgate premises after he was caught apparently sleeping there.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 24-year-old drank six cans of lager and smoked two joints of cannabis a day as he struggled to cope with mental health problems.

Brailsford, of Fair Lea Cottages in Taylor Hill, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault at an earlier hearing.

Door supervisors Steven Monaghan and Scott Johnson were on duty at 1am on October 16 when they were asked to remove sleeping Brailsford from the seating area.

They tapped him on the head to wake him and told him that it was time to go home.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “He seemed dazed and under the influence of alcohol and they decided to help him to leave and take him outside.

“They escorted him out, he appeared confused by this and asked what they were doing.”

The staff members explained that he couldn’t sleep there but over the next few hours he repeatedly tried to return.

Mr Wills said: “He came back a number of times – 16 times until 4am – and on each occasion was refused entry and asked to go home.

“Sometimes he was verbally abusive, sometimes he simply left.

“On the 17th attempt when the defendant tried to get back in and was stopped, he clenched his fists and tried to take a swing at Mr Johnson.”

Mr Johnson and his colleague detained Brailsford on the floor and, following a struggle, he appeared to calm down.

Mr Wills said: “He seemed to relax and they released their grip.

“Then he suddenly darted towards Mr Johnson and bit him on his cheek.”

Mr Monaghan grabbed Brailsford – who tried unsuccessfully to bite through the arm of his jacket – and detained him again.

He tried to protect Brailsford’s head with his arm as he started headbutting the ground.

Brailsford yelled at the men to get off him but they managed to keep hold of him until police arrived and arrested him.

He said that he had been to a nightclub that evening but couldn’t recall the incident in McDonald’s.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, described Brailsford as incredibly vulnerable with mental health difficulties.

He believed that he had suffered a epileptic fit in the restaurant and that’s why he appeared dazed.

She added: “He uses alcohol to try and distance himself from his concerns and how he’s feeling about life.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a nine-month community order with alcohol treatment.

He must pay £50 compensation to Mr Johnson as well as £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.