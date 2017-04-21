Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man assaulted his stepfather after returning home late to discover that the front door key had not been left in the usual place.

Adam Armitage pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The court heard that the attack happened at the family home in Mirfield in the early hours of on March 11.

Andy Wills, prosecuting,said that Armitage takes medication for depression and ADHD and isn’t supposed to drink.

However, he arranged to go out with friends and his mother told him that the key would be in the usual place.

Mr Wills said that Armitage’s stepfather Geoffrey Moorhouse was woken at 4am by his return to the Norman Road address.

He told the court: “There was knocking at the door and he let the defendant in.

“He was drunk, swearing and demanding to know why the key was not where it should have been.

“The abuse continued and he started thumping and kicking Mr Moorhouse about his body.”

The 24-year-old then pushed his stepfather onto the sofa before crying and saying that he’d lost his girlfriend.

He lashed out again, punching Mr Moorhouse before his wife came and intervened.

Armitage then turned on her, accusing her of lying about the location of the key before fetching a knife from the kitchen.

He then went outside and was locked out by Mr Moorhouse, Mr Wills said.

He told Magistrates: “He went crazy, banging on the door as if he was going to break it.

“They didn’t feel safe and called police.”

Moorhouse escaped but then returned to the house and was arrested.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client had been drinking when he shouldn’t have been and his recollection of the incident was hazy.”

His case was adjourned until May 2 for a full probation report.