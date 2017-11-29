Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You would think firefighters had seen it all.

But what one local crew spotted in the early hours of Wednesday had them in stitches.

Crews from Halifax Fire Station were called to reports of a wheeled bin on fire outside the Imperial Crown Hotel in the town centre at 6.30am.

On arrival at the scene, the fire was nowhere to be found. But a general inspection of the area soon delivered.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A huge commercial wheeled bin was found ablaze – and being pushed along Church Street by a man who was “a little worse for wear.”

Fire crews tried to contain themselves as they chased down the inebriated stranger.

Watch Commander Gaz Tully said: “This drunk fella was just pushing it down the street. We wanted to check if he was okay but he ran off so there’s no way of telling if he was hurt.

“It certainly made all the crew laugh. We couldn’t believe our eyes – just when you think you’ve seen everything in this job!”