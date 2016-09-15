Login Register
Drunk Dewsbury man spat at partner and threatened to throw her off train

Kyle Lindley and his partner and son were coming home from Blackpool, the court heard

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A man spat at his partner and threatened to throw her from the train they were travelling on, a court heard.

Drunk Kyle Lindley was returning home to Dewsbury following a holiday in Blackpool with his partner and their young son.

He also upset other passengers during the journey and encouraged their three-year-old child to copy his vile behaviour, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 25-year-old also breached a restraining order by being in her company.

And while on bail for these offences he stole his mother’s car, flouting his driving ban.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that during the incident on the train Lindley, 25, was drunk and couldn’t recall exactly what he said to his partner.

He told the court: “They had been on holiday together in Blackpool and were trying to get the restraining order removed.

“There was an assault where he spat at her and made threats to throw her from the train.”

Mr Wills added that he encouraged their son to copy him and make nasty comments to his mum.

He also displayed unacceptable behaviour towards other passengers.

Lindley, of Daleside in Thornhill, pleaded guilty to assault and breach of a restraining order.

Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield.
Kirklees Magistrates' Court, Huddersfield.

The next set of offences occurred on June 1 when Lindley admitted to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The stolen Ford Fiesta belonged to his mother and there was a short pursuit as police tried to stop him.

Lindley then refused to give a breath or blood sample at the police station.

He had a previous conviction for driving whilst disqualified and over the limit from 2015.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard described him as a nightmare while in drink and admitted that he hadn’t covered himself in glory when committing the further offences.

Jailing him for five months, District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “The fact that you did this in the presence of your three-year-old and encouraged that child to be involved is disgraceful.

“The fact that you did this in disobedience of a court order makes it all the more worse.

“Serial drink-drivers who refuse to obey driving bans will be punished.

“Prison removes you from the roads for a short period and protects the public.”

Judge Fanning also banned Lindley from driving for five years and 81 days.

He will have to pay £115 court charge following his release from prison.

