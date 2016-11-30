Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man stole from a budget fashion chain – and then returned to apologise to staff for his behaviour.

Joshua Allsop admitted shoplifting at Store Twenty One in Heckmondwike on Tuesday afternoon.

He pleaded guilty to a further charge of using threatening behaviour when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody today.

Magistrates heard that at 1.30pm staff became aware of a disturbance outside the Market Place store involving a suspected shoplifter.

The manager and assistant manager went outside and saw Allsop, of no fixed address, holding the stolen gift set.

When challenged and asked to hand it over the 26-year-old held a clenched fist above his head and lunged towards them.

He then walked off, returning shortly afterwards to say he was sorry for his actions before leaving again.

Allsop, who has 156 previous convictions, had no recollection of the incident because he had been drinking since 6am.

He admitted that he blacks out while drunk.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client drinks alcohol to cope and also takes amphetamines.

He said: “He’s been in and out of prison many times but prison doesn’t help his issues.

“He doesn’t get to appointments in the community because of his drinking and is homeless – everything is stacked against him.

“I have concerns about how he will get out of this cycle.

“In a moment of sanity he returned to the store and said sorry.

“When lucid he’s able to comprehend his wrongdoing, when intoxicated he’s a different person.”

After hearing that Allsop committed the offences while subject to a suspended sentence, magistrates jailed him for 24 weeks.

He will have to pay £115 upon his release from prison.