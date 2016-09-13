A drunk man was caught trying to get onto train tracks - before being caught singing at the top of his voice with a can of cider in his hand.

Manjeet Sahota, 39, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Berry Brow Railway Station.

Police were called by station staff on August 26, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “They were responding to a report of a man in drink trying to get onto the train tracks.

“The defendant had been stopped from doing this and when police attended he was holding a can of cider.

“He was singing at the top of his voice.”

Police escorted him from the site in Birch Road back to his home.

But when Sahota arrived at the address in Everard Street, Crosland Moor, his mother refused to let him in due to his drunken state.

He then began swearing at the officers as they tried to explore other options.

Sahota was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly after refusing to be cooperative.

Magistrates heard that while he had no previous convictions, he was handed a fixed penalty notice for similar behaviour in 2014.

Sahota, who was not represented, apologised for his behaviour.

He told magistrates: “I do not remember the time of the incident, I am an alcoholic.

“There’s no excuse and I deeply apologise for my behaviour.

“I’m seeking advice now.”

Sahota was fined £40 and must also pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.