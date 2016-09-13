Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Drunk Manjeet Sahota stopped from getting onto Berry Brow train tracks - so started singing

The Crosland Moor man was fined for his antics after admitting that he had a drink problem

Berry Brow railway station.
Berry Brow railway station.

A drunk man was caught trying to get onto train tracks - before being caught singing at the top of his voice with a can of cider in his hand.

Manjeet Sahota, 39, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Berry Brow Railway Station.

Police were called by station staff on August 26, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “They were responding to a report of a man in drink trying to get onto the train tracks.

“The defendant had been stopped from doing this and when police attended he was holding a can of cider.

“He was singing at the top of his voice.”

Police escorted him from the site in Birch Road back to his home.

But when Sahota arrived at the address in Everard Street, Crosland Moor, his mother refused to let him in due to his drunken state.

He then began swearing at the officers as they tried to explore other options.

Sahota was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly after refusing to be cooperative.

Magistrates heard that while he had no previous convictions, he was handed a fixed penalty notice for similar behaviour in 2014.

Sahota, who was not represented, apologised for his behaviour.

He told magistrates: “I do not remember the time of the incident, I am an alcoholic.

“There’s no excuse and I deeply apologise for my behaviour.

“I’m seeking advice now.”

Sahota was fined £40 and must also pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Previous Articles

Court in Brief: Charges of assault, drink driving and theft

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Magistrates Court
Places
Crosland Moor
Berry Brow

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirkheaton
    Take a look inside this gorgeous £935,000 gothic mansion in Kirkheaton
  2. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Police watchdog probing death of arrested man in Huddersfield
  3. Lindley
    Boundary changes: Lindley due to be transferred from Colne Valley to Huddersfield
  4. Brighouse Town FC
    Shock as player Daniel Wilkinson collapses and dies following match with Brighouse Town
  5. Crosland Moor
    Ghulam Dastgir put hidden camera in ladies' toilet at Bradley firm where he worked

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent