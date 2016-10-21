Drunk Marvin Birch called takeaway staff Al-Qaeda terrorists

A man accused takeaway staff of being Al-Qaeda terrorists after he failed in his drunken attempts to get a taxi home.

Marvin Birch pleaded guilty to two charges of using racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that he walked into a takeaway on Market Street in Milnsbridge on September 19.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that the 35-year-old demanded a lift but staff replied that they were very busy and there was a taxi rank around the corner.

He told the Huddersfield court: “He became aggressive, shouting and swearing and saying: ‘You f*****g Al-Qaeda’.

“He was asked to leave, he called them P****s and a member of staff called police.

“The defendant was heard calling them Al-Qaeda terrorists and called a police officer a white b*****d.”

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that her client had drunk a significant amount of alcohol that evening.

He believed that he had gone into the taxi office and asked for a lift as he owed a lift home by one of the workers.

Mrs Kidd said: “He understands that his language was inappropriate.

“He’s mixed-race himself, been subject to racism before and accepts what he did was wrong.”

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Birch, of Brunswick Street in Heckmondwike, a total of £400.

He must also pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Slamming his behaviour as “stupid” Judge Fanning told him: “You have an Afro-Carribean father and you’re not a racist.

“It begs the question why on this occasion you’ve treated people in this way.

“You spoke extremely offensive, derrogatory terms to an Asian member of the community.”