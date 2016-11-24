Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two drunk men were aggressive towards supermarket security staff after being told that they were barred, a court heard.

They became abusive as they were ushered out of Asda in Dewsbury on October 22.

Waqas Hussain, of Savile Road in Savile Town, Dewsbury , pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

Ibrar Mehrban, of Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, also appeared in court over the matter and admitted to using racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

The men were spotted entering the Mill Street West store at 6.25am.

The court heard that one of the victims, Vicky Oldroyd, was working as a member of security staff there.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said: “She was alerted to the fact that he was inside despite being barred.

“Ms Oldroyd asked him to leave and he became verbally aggressive.”

The 30-year-old continued to cause a problem, shouting and swearing at staff.

The Huddersfield court was told that he eventually fled from the supermarket but police followed him into the town centre and he was arrested.

Hussain claimed that he couldn’t remember the incident after downing two to three litres of vodka earlier with friends.

The alcoholic told police that he may have gone into the store for another bottle.

He said: “I can’t remember what happened, I was p****d - I’m sorry.”

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, added that Hussain had a problem with alcohol consumption but was now managing to hold down a job.

He said that Ms Oldroyd had dealt with his client on numerous occasions.

Mr Blanchard added that she knew how to handle him and so wouldn’t have felt threatened.

Mehrban became abusive after being wrongly informed that he too was banned from the store.

Security guard Kristoffer Alexander was also dealing with Hussain.

He was finishing work when he was approached by the 28-year-old who was upset that he had called police.

Mehrban labelled him a “n****r” and stated: “These white people whose a***s you’re kissing are the same people who hang blacks and Asians.”

His solicitor Zara Begum explained that he had been in drink and could understand that the comments he made would have been perceived as racist.

She said that Mehrban was also upset as he was wrongly accused of being banned from the Dewsbury supermarket when that wasn’t the case.

Hussain was fined £185 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Mehrban will have to pay £240 fine and the same in victim surcharge and costs.