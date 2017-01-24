Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk mum put her own child at risk when she got behind the wheel while more than three-and-half times over the legal limit.

Krisztina Kubovics’ daughter was in the vehicle with her when she became involved in an accident in the Mirfield area on December 28.

The single mother pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that police attended at the scene of the crash on Sunnybank Road.

Kubovics was still sat in the driver’s seat of the Mitsubishi Carisma, her car keys in the ignition and the engine still running.

She was in a distressed state and crying, prosecutor Emma Covington said.

The 31-year-old confessed that she had been drinking and failed a roadside breath test.

Further tests at Huddersfield Police Station showed that she had 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is more than three-and-a-half times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Kubovics told police that she’d visited her ex-husband that evening and had planned to stay with him for the night.

They were talking and drinking but when a row started she decided to take the child and leave as she feared being assaulted.

She admitted that she should have taken a taxi but the alcohol had affected her judgement.

District Judge James Hatton told her: “You put yourself, your child and other road users at risk.

“Your behaviour is not to be repeated because it’s highly likely that you will go to prison.”

Kubovics, of Finching Grove in Mirfield, was sentenced to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitative activities.

She was banned from driving for 30 months and had to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.