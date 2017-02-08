Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been fined after his drunken behaviour affected businesses in a Crosland Moor street.

Albert Rashad, 53, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfiled heard that a Police Community Support Officer witnessed Rashad repeatedly swearing in the street on Blackmoorfoot Road at around 5pm on December 12.

He ignored warnings about his behaviour, continuing to swear in an aggressive manner and raising his middle finger at the officer.

The PCSO requested backup and police attended.

Emma Covington, prosecuting, said: “There were onlookers and local businesses stated that his behaviour was disrupting them.”

Officers reported that Rashad, of Gilbert Grove in Crosland Moor, was showing signs of being in drink and had to be helped to the police car as he kept falling over.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that Rashad had a problem with alcohol and this was shown in his previous offending.

He said: “The defendant was drunk on this occasion and can’t remember the incident.

“He apologises through me for his behaviour.”

Magistrates fined Rashad £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.