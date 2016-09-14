A drunk man was found asleep in the garden of a former partner he had been banned from seeing.

Scott Spencer said he couldn’t remember how he got to Zoe Farrington’s Sheepridge home in the early hours of August 29 after he had been drinking in the Olde Hatte in Huddersfield town centre.

He was handed the indefinite restraining order last Fenruary following a conviction for offences of assault and harassment.

It banned Spencer from contacting Miss Farrington or going to her home - but he went anyway to her address in Tenters Grove shortly before 2am, Kirklees magistrates heard.

He banged on the back door but his ex didn’t answer because she knew it would be him.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “Police arrived and Mr Spencer was asleep in the garden.

“He said he’d drunk a lot of alcohol and lost count of the number of pints.

“On a scale of one to ten of how drunk he was he described himself as a 10.

“The pub is a couple of miles from her (Miss Farrington’s) house and he can’t remember how he got there.”

The Old Hatte pub, Trinity Street, Huddersfield due for a revamp.

The 27-year-old, formerly of Paddock but now of Hurstfield in Keighley, pleaded guilty to breaching his restraining order.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that after serving time in prison for his convictions his client’s mental health declined and he was transferred to a hospital.

He is now successfully living in the community but ended up back at his ex’s home due to his drunken stupor.

Mr Slawinski added: “The last thing he remembers is dancing in the Olde Hatte in the town centre.

“He went to his old house, knocked on the door, she didn’t answer and he was found asleep in the garden.

“He has no reason to go back there if he’s sober and the complainant was not put in fear.”