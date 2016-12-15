Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex offender was arrested after befriending a couple and playing with their two young children.

Christopher Jones, of Manchester Road in Milnsbridge , was jailed for over two years for committing sex acts with children in near-identical circumstances.

Drunk Jones was only caught breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) when he rang police and told them: “I’m a paedophile.”

Jones, 31, was convicted at York Crown Court in June 2014 for sexual activity with two 13-year-old girls.

He was originally jailed for four years, although this sentence was later reduced to two years and eight months. He was also made subject to an indefinite SOPO which has eight prohibitions.

They include a ban on having unsupervised contact with any female aged under 16 except for with the consent of parents who have knowledge of his convictions.

Jones appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody and pleaded guilty to breaching the order.

The offence occurred on Sunday (Dec 11) after he met a couple at a pub in Milnsbridge and then returned with them to their home where he met their 11-year-old daughter and son, aged six.

When he left he called police, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told magistrates: “ West Yorkshire Police received a phone call from a person who seemed very drunk.

“He said to the call handler that he was classed as a paedophile and was found guilty but he was not and he was abused as a child.

“Then he said he’d gone to the pub, befriended a male and played pool with him.”

Jones went onto say that he’d met the couple’s daughter and had concerns about her because she seemed lonely.

Mr Wills said: “As he was in drink, the call was terminated and police intelligence linked the phone to the defendant and his home.

“The investigation was picked up the next day due to the nature of the call.”

Police attended at Jones’ home and he took them to the home of the couple he’d met.

Mr Wills said: “The girl did disclose that there was a time when the defendant had unsupervised contact with her in her bedroom.

“He played with her brother by tickling him and confirmed there was no adult around.”

At York Crown Court Jones pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual activity with a child, four counts of inciting sexual activity with a child and one charge of attempting to engage a child in sexual activity.

The court heard that he befriended the families of his two victims and even stayed with one of them.

He kissed and hugged the girls, touched them inappropriately through their clothes and incited them to touch his genitals over his clothing.

Mr Wills added: “He was convicted for offences of which this case bares similar hallmarks.

“He’s made friends with the families of the children and made his way into their home.”

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, described the case as “extremely unusual” as his client made police aware that he’d committed an offence.

He told magistrates that Jones had moved to the area from York because of threats made to his life but he was “not a sinister individual.”

Magistates committed Jones to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on January 11 and remanded him in custody