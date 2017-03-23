Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A football fan banned from his club’s stadium after letting off a smoke bomb has appeared in court over his drunken antics at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Aston Villa fan Frank Walters was barred from attending home games for three years following his prosecution over the incident in Sunderland aged just 15.

And Kirklees Magistrates Court heard about a string of bad behaviour involving the 19-year-old at several clubs since.

On March 7 he was arrested after trying enter the John Smith’s stadium while drunk for the Villa v Huddersfield Town game.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “An officer became aware of Walters arguing with a steward while holding a pint.

“The Pc asked him if he could see his ticket for inspection and he was trying to gain entry using a child’s ticket.

“He was refused entry, claimed he was a child and raised his voice.”

Walters was warned about his behaviour several times before being arrested.

Police station breath tests showed that he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than two-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit.

Walters, of White House in Ledbury, Herefordshire, admitted that he’d drunk four cans on the coach up to the game as well as a further three pints in the pub before kick-off.

In April 2014 the teenager was convicted at Sunderland Youth Court of possession of a firework at a sporting event.

Aston Villa Football Club barred him from attending home matches there for three years, a ban due to finish at the end of this summer season.

But magistrates heard details of further incidents involving Walters at away games.

On September 15 2015, he travelled to Leicester City on the train with other fans and was ejected by stewards after encroaching onto the walkway by the playing area.

On October 21 the same year he was banned from Chelsea Football Club after trying to enter with a can of lager.

On February 28 this year he travelled to a Stoke City match and warned about his behaviour by British Transport Police after shouting and chanting at the home fans.

Then on March 5 he was arrested for breaching the peace after being knocked over the barrier by fans surging forwards as they celebrated a goal, although no formal charges were brought.

And on New Year’s Eve he was caught after ignoring the ban to enter Villa Park for a game.

In mitigation Jonathan Slawinski said that his client, who works for an online sports gambling company, was a lifelong Villa supporter.

Of the Huddersfield incident he said: “It was a ridiculous, stupid and cheeky attempt to get in to see his team play.

“The club carries a zero tolerance policy about not coming back to home games and 99% of that he’s adhered to.

“There’s no evidence to show he’s fighting at matches – he’s just being monitored by police spotters.”

Magistrates fined Walters £107 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge for being drunk while entering a sports ground.