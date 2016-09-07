Login Register
Drunken man lashed out at police after reports of domestic abuse

  • By

Batley man Darryl Schofield ended up in Kirklees magistrates court

A Road Traffic constable holding a breathalyser

A man claimed he was not going to cause police any trouble - before swearing and lashing out as they tried to handcuff him.

Darryl Schofield, of Springfield Avenue in Batley, admitted causing an obstruction to the officers when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

They had been called to his home on April 15 following a reported domestic assault.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “He was heard shouting upstairs and the officers found him in the bedroom under the influence of alcohol.

“The defendant told them: ‘I’m not going to cause you no bother’.”

However the 29-year-old’s mood soon changed and he became aggressive and abusive towards the officers.

He pushed one of them back and swore at him.

As three officers struggled to place him in handcuffs he continued to kick out, the court heard.

Schofield was ordered to pay a total of £500 in fines and court costs.

