A drunk man man who lashed out in a police vehicle admitted that he had been a “complete idiot.”

Police arrested Joi Hale after attending at his home in Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike, following reports of an on going domestic incident.

Hale was banging on the door and being aggressive and the officers arrested him to prevent a further breach of the peace.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that while on the way to Huddersfield Police Station one of the officers began noting down details of the earlier incident involving the 23-year-old’s partner.

Mr Bozman said: “He asked Mr Hale for information and he responded aggressively and started to headbutt the window.

“Despite being in handcuffs he tried to hit the officer in the face with his head and hands.”

Magistrates were told that the officer pushed Hale into the window and his colleague stopped the police van.

Hale, who was still lashing out, then feigned a loss of consciousness, but recovered and was placed in the back of the vehicle.

He admitted that he was drunk and couldn’t recollect exactly what happened.

Mr Bozman said: “In his own words he said that he was a complete idiot.”

Daniel Metcalfe, mitigating, said that his client was deeply ashamed of his behaviour.

He added: “His actions on the day in question were fuelled by alcohol rather than being his normal sensible self.

“When he’s in drink he doesn’t think straight and finds himself in situations where problems arise.

“There was no contact, it was more the apprehension of violence towards the officer because of his conduct in the back of the car.”

Hale pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting a police constable.

Magistrates fined him £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.