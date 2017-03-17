Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Good Samaritan’s property was damaged as he stepped in to try and try and calm a couple rowing in the street.

Stephen Burnhill was returning from a night out with his wife when he stumbled across the argument on Halifax Road in Liversedge on January 17 last year.

Daniel Cummings, 31, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Kirklees magistrates head that he was in distress due to the anniversary of his mother’s death.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He heard a commotion and saw a male and female arguing in the road.

“Because of the way the man was treating the female he shouted across to the defendant.”

Magistrates were told that Cummings then walked towards Mr Burnhill and the female warned him to go inside his home and lock the door.

Mr Bozman said: “He went into his address and followed by the defendant. Once inside he tried to headbutt the kitchen window, smashing the glass.

“A forensic analysis from the blood showed a link with the defendant.”

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, said the date of the incident was the one year anniversary of the death of his client’s mother from cancer.

He told magistrates: “There was alcohol drunk and an exchange of words.

“The defendant accepts that in his emotional state he’s caused the damage.

“He could have walked away but went that little step further.”

Magistrates sentenced Cummings, of Burgh Mill Gardens in Dewsbury Moor, to six months of drug treatment.

He must pay £200 compensation for the damaged window as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.