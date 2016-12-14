Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Transport Police has launched a campaign to tackle a seasonal rise in alcohol-fuelled crime on trains.

Two in five crimes recorded by the force in West Yorkshire, between November 24 and January 2 last year, were public order offences, many of which were alcohol-related.

British Transport Police (BTP) is to deploy extra patrols at stations and on trains.

It is also encouraging Christmas revellers to drink responsibly as part of its ‘Keep a Clear Head This Christmas’ campaign.

Chf Insp Lorna McEwan from BTP said: “Our priority is making sure everyone gets to their destination safely and you will see more of our officers on the network helping people to enjoy the festivities, nipping any anti-social behaviour in the bud and deterring any violence.

She added: “We want everyone to have fun over the festive period but every year we see passengers getting into trouble on the rail network because they’ve drunk more than they usually would and behaved in a way they wouldn’t dream of if sober.

“Having a drink could cost more than you think, not only could you find yourself with a criminal record, but we’ve seen people's careers, livelihoods, relationship and dignity ruined following a drunken night out.”