A drunken passenger from Kirklees whose behaviour forced a plane to divert en route to Turkey has been jailed for four months.

The captain of the Jet 2 flight from Leeds Bradford to Antalya took the decision to land at Budapest because of the disturbance created by Toseef Qureshi demanding drink and abusing cabin crew and fellow passengers.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court how Qureshi ordered drinks as soon as service began following take-off on August 29 this year.

He ordered two bottles of vodka, a bottle of champagne and a “wife beater” which the crew took to be Stella Artois.

Qureshi shared the drinks with a woman sitting with him and another couple but within a short time got to his feet demanding more champagne.

He swore and shouted: “You need to listen to me. I deserve more champagne. I have been good. When am I going to get this champagne.”

He was told others had to be served first but continued to shout and swear at the crew member, claiming to be in a gang who could sort her out.

He argued with another passenger and waved money around saying: “Get the police on here. I will pay my way out.”

Fearing he might endanger the aircraft a decision was made to divert although the captain only announced turbulence when he put the seat belt sign on to avoid alarm.

Qureshi refused to take his seat for landing and accused the crew member of being racist. He called a passenger a “fat bitch” and said to a child: “What are you looking at? You are not even mine.”

He was escorted off the plane after it landed. It then continued to Turkey two and a half hours late with the incident costing Jet2 £6,500.

Qureshi, 35 of Hawke Avenue, Heckmondwike admitted interfering with a cabin crew member’s duties.

Glen Parsons, representing him, said he had developed a phobia of travelling following a car accident and had been drinking before he got on board.

Mr Parsons said: “He is extremely embarrassed and ashamed of his conduct and would wish to apologies through me to all the cabin staff and all the passengers for what was disgraceful conduct.”

Jailing Qureshi, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said: “Being confined within a small tube high in the sky when somebody misbehaves can become a very frightening experience for all.”

He was banned from boarding Jet2 aircraft in future.