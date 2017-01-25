Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRUNK man who struck his partner with a bat during a row has received a suspended jail term.

Thomas Hill, 26, admitted assaulting Olivia Taylor at their Cleckheaton home on December 23.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the couple had rowed at the Bradford Road address over his level of drinking.

During the assault Hill “tapped” Miss Taylor with a bat.

There was a three-month-old baby present at the time of the attack, the Huddersfield court heard.

Hill was unable to explain his actions but did admit that he was a weekend binge drinker.

District Judge James Hatton said he was satisfied that Hill “almost tapped” his girlfriend with the bat rather than fully striking her.

He told Hill: “The reality of this situation is that you used a bat, a child was present and the offence was committed while in drink.

“This is an extremely serious matter, serious enough for me to imprison you.”

Hill was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Hill has to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.