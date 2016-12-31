Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sub zero temperatures are set to return to herald the start of 2017.

Warnings have been issued by health chiefs as temperatures plummet over the New Year period.

A spell of cold weather is to impact all parts of England from Sunday until Tuesday.

Public Health England is today urging people to keep an eye out for those most at risk over the coming days and particularly over the New Year Bank Holiday weekend.

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens said the change would occur first thing on Sunday.

But New Year’s Eve revellers are being advised that rain could arrive at the same time as the majority of people spill out of bars in the early hours.

He said: “Saturday will be mild and breezy especially towards evening with gusts around 35mph.

“Through much of the day and evening it should stay dry apart the odd bit of drizzle.

“As expected colder air is arriving from the north through New Year Eve night.

“Hopefully it should stay dry for midnight although I think the rain will arrive soon after, heralding the much colder conditions to start the 2017.

“New Year’s Day will be much colder with a fresh north east wind setting in.

“Early rain and sleet will clear by lunchtime with sunny spells and a few sleet and snow showers to follow through the evening. “Most of these will clear through the night.

“It will though leave icy conditions with temperatures dipping to about -1˚C.

“Bank Holiday Monday will be mostly sunny and very cold with a northerly wind.

“There will be a frost, perhaps a sharp frost, through Monday evening with temperatures perhaps dropping to -3˚C.”