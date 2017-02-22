Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duchess of Cornwall, Jamie Oliver and the widower of Jo Cox are to launch a national street party in memory of the murdered Kirklees MP.

Duchess Camilla, the TV chef and Brendan Cox are launching The Great Get Together, a series of street parties to celebrate unity and compassion.

Late Batley and Spen MP Mrs Cox was shot and stabbed by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in her constituency days before the EU referendum last June.

Mr Cox said he wanted the UK to throw ‘a massive party to show our unity and to celebrate what we have in common’.

The Great Get Together, which will involve tens of thousands of community get-togethers on the weekend of June 17 and 18.

It has been put together by The Jo Cox Foundation and The Big Lunch along with dozens of community groups.

Mr Cox told ITV This Morning that he did not want the anniversary of her death to be about mourning and ‘everybody being depressed’ but an event that captures her energy and brings communities together.

He told the programme: “My hope is that something good can come out of something that was so horrible. I just hope on that weekend we can come together as a community and do something which I hope will be fun.

“Obviously it’s horrible for me, but actually, I hope this is just an opportunity for people to get together.”

People are being invited to get together with friends, neighbours and strangers for street parties, picnics, barbecues and baking competitions.

Organisers say they expect it to be the biggest event of its kind since the Queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Details will be announced at a launch hosted by Camilla, who is patron of The Big Lunch, at Clarence House in central London.

The Duchess will be joined in the kitchen by Oliver and Mr Cox will also speak.

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Jamie Oliver said: “There’s nothing better than a good get-together with friends, family and amazing food. The Great Get Together takes it to a whole new level.

“Food connects us to the best things in life - it breaks down barriers, and gets people talking and sharing happy times like nothing else.”

Mrs Cox’s Batley and Spen successor, Tracy Brabin MP, said, “The Great Get Together is a wonderful initiative and I can’t think of a better way to remember Jo one year on from when she was taken from us.”

