The DUP has agreed to form a coalition with the Conservatives – and until the next general election they together will hold the majority in Parliament.

But unless you’re from Northern Ireland or you’re a political buff you probably won’t know much about them.

In summary the Democratic Unionist Party want Northern Ireland to remain party of the Union.

They are pro-Brexit but they want a ‘soft’ Brexit, namely that Britain remains in the European single market and customs union.

This is because they believe a ‘hard’ Brexit will create instability with the Republic of Ireland which intends to remain an EU member.

Those are probably the least controversial things about the DUP which was founded by the late Dr Ian Paisley and is led by Arlene Foster.

In summary they don’t believe in climate change, they’re not keen on extensions to LGBT and women’s rights and they’re against abortion.

And they have strong historical links with Loyalist paramilitary groups.

On the plus side they want to abandon the bedroom tax and protect bus passes for older people.

The party are likely to ask for more money for Northern Ireland in return for backing the Tories.