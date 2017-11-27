Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where’s my bin?

Mirfield man Martin Kilgallon thought his grey bin had blown away in the strong winds after the bin crew called.

But when 15-year-old son Mason suggested checking the family’s CCTV cameras Martin discovered his grey bin had been ‘binned’ along with its contents in the back of the wagon.

Martin, a vending machine company managing director, was at work when the bins were emptied on his street at about 2pm.

“When I got home in the evening there was only the green bin on the driveway,” he said.

“The grey bin had gone and I thought it had blown away. My son suggested checking the camera and I saw the binman lifting it up and the bin disappearing into the back of the lorry. The operator just looked at it and got back into the cab. They didn’t even knock on the door to say ‘sorry, I’ve lost your bin’.”

Mr Kilgallon was more impressed when he went on the Kirklees Council website the next morning and its live chat function to report the incident – and was told the bin would be replaced with no questions asked.

Mr Kilgallon said: “We installed the CCTV about 12 months ago. I would not have known what had happened to the bin if we did not have CCTV.”

A similar incident happened in June this year when Fartown mother-of-three Elisa Sheard-North saw her grey bin get ‘eaten’ by the bin wagon. After a mix-up when she was initially told she would be charged £25 for a replacement, the council confirmed it would be replaced for free.