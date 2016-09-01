A care home boss suggested faulty scales may be to blame for residents’ apparent weight loss.

The director of Eagle Care Home made the remark when challenged by a government health inspector following an inspection.

The independent home has again been rated ‘inadequate’ – the lowest rating – by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an unannounced visit.

Eagle Care Home, Elland, received the bottom rating for its safety, effectiveness and management and the amber ‘requires improvement’ rating in the ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’ categories.

During its inspection in July, the CQC noticed that some residents were not eating and drinking properly.

One resident had lost 6.7kg (1st) in six months while another had lost 4kg (9lb) in a month.

Eagle Care Home, Victoria Road, Elland

But when later challenged about residents’ weight loss the Elland home’s unnamed director said that the scales could be giving incorrect readings.

The CQC report said: “At the feedback sessions we asked the registered manager and company director about people who had lost weight and whose records showed their nutritional intake was poor.

“They were unable to provide us with assurances that people’s nutritional needs were being met.

“The company director suggested the weighing scales were wrong and told the registered manager to go and weigh the people we had raised concerns about.

The report added: “We requested this was not done at this time as people were having their tea.”

Eagle Care Home was placed in special measures in April after inspectors found a dirty, rundown and understaffed home where one employee claimed to have been working 65 hours a week.

During their visit in July, CQC inspectors noted that the home had been renovated and was cleaner. They also found that the home’s 23 residents were offered more activities.

But the inspectors found the home was still short-staffed and that some safety regulations had been breached.

The home will remain in special measures and if it fails to improve it may be forced to close.

The CQC report said: “Although we found some improvements had been made to the care people received in areas such as safeguarding activities and the cleanliness of the environment, we found a number of regulatory breaches remained.”

The Examiner contacted Eagle Care Home. It failed to respond.