Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Eagle Care Home boss blames faulty scales for patients' weight loss

Improved but still 'inadequate' home understaffed and poorly managed

Eagle Care Home, Victoria Road, Elland
Eagle Care Home, Victoria Road, Elland

A care home boss suggested faulty scales may be to blame for residents’ apparent weight loss.

The director of Eagle Care Home made the remark when challenged by a government health inspector following an inspection.

The independent home has again been rated ‘inadequate’ – the lowest rating – by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an unannounced visit.

Eagle Care Home, Elland, received the bottom rating for its safety, effectiveness and management and the amber ‘requires improvement’ rating in the ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’ categories.

During its inspection in July, the CQC noticed that some residents were not eating and drinking properly.

One resident had lost 6.7kg (1st) in six months while another had lost 4kg (9lb) in a month.

Eagle Care Home, Victoria Road, Elland
Eagle Care Home, Victoria Road, Elland

But when later challenged about residents’ weight loss the Elland home’s unnamed director said that the scales could be giving incorrect readings.

The CQC report said: “At the feedback sessions we asked the registered manager and company director about people who had lost weight and whose records showed their nutritional intake was poor.

“They were unable to provide us with assurances that people’s nutritional needs were being met.

“The company director suggested the weighing scales were wrong and told the registered manager to go and weigh the people we had raised concerns about.

The report added: “We requested this was not done at this time as people were having their tea.”

Eagle Care Home was placed in special measures in April after inspectors found a dirty, rundown and understaffed home where one employee claimed to have been working 65 hours a week.

During their visit in July, CQC inspectors noted that the home had been renovated and was cleaner. They also found that the home’s 23 residents were offered more activities.

But the inspectors found the home was still short-staffed and that some safety regulations had been breached.

The home will remain in special measures and if it fails to improve it may be forced to close.

The CQC report said: “Although we found some improvements had been made to the care people received in areas such as safeguarding activities and the cleanliness of the environment, we found a number of regulatory breaches remained.”

The Examiner contacted Eagle Care Home. It failed to respond.

Today's top stories

Transfer deadline day LIVE Grange Moor robbery Cows cause chaos Craig Nelson murder latest
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Rowan Court care home in Holmfirth rated as needing improvement

A home for people with profound and complex needs treats people with dignity and respect, says a Care Quality Commission report

Related Tags

Places
Elland

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Facebook
    Did you see Huddersfield on Location Location Location last night?
  2. Heckmondwike
    New driver caused crash which threw man into the air, court hears
  3. Grange Moor
    Woman pulled from car in terrifying Grange Moor robbery
  4. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Drug addict who assaulted shopkeeper said he 'would be back with his boys'
  5. Shelley
    A reight Yorkshire traffic jam! Watch cows cause chaos in Shelley

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent