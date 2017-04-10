Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boozing before midday in airport bars could be banned following a sharp rise in alcohol-related air rage.

A review for the House of Lords has called for an end to 24-hour licensing at airports following a 340% rise in drunken violence and anti-social behaviour on planes.

Some 442 passengers were arrested for drunken behaviour in two years, The Sun reports.

Exempt from the Licensing Act 2003, airports can serve alcohol around the clock.

And the morning pint before catching a flight is something of British tradition even if it baffles just about every other nation.

But pre-midday drinking could soon be off the holiday schedule.

Aviation Minister Lord Ahmad heard that budget airline Jet2.com was plagued by 536 alcohol-related incidents last summer.

British largest pubs chain Wetherspoon’s said restrictions on licensing at airports were not necessary as its staff knew not to serve drunk people.