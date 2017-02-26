The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Altman, best known for playing ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton in EastEnders, will be hosting an evening in Huddersfield for Mother’s Day Weekend.

Altman will be talking about his career playing the Square’s top villain at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, on March 25 (7.30pm).

He’ll also be discussing secrets of EastEnders behind the scenes and his appearances on the big screen in Return of the Jedi, American Werewolf in London and Quadrophenia.

Guests will be able to chat to Altman and pose for selfies with the bad boy character who couldn’t be turned good – not even by his pious on-screen mum Dot Cotton.

Event organiser Martin Ballard, of Red Cape Promotions, said: “It’s only when you chat with John that you realise he’s been part of our childhood and adult years for decades.

“He’s appeared in films we’ve all got on the DVD shelf like American Werewolf in London, Quadrophenia and even a big screen film called the Birth of The Beatles where he played George Harrison.

“So he’s definitely not just a one-part character even though he does play up to it when it comes to panto season.”

Martin added: “Mother’s Day will be made so much more special for all those mothers who claim to be able to turn the bad boy good even when on-screen mum Dot Cotton couldn’t.”

Tickets – £29.95 including a two-course meal and live band – are available from www.red-cape.co.uk

But Red Cape is giving away 10 tickets and five autographed photos.

For a chance to win email the answer to this simple question to martin@red-cape.co.uk: What is the name of actress who plays Nasty Nick’s mum Dot Cotton?