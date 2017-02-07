Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy will join other sports stars at a fundraising dinner in the town.

The cyclist who was part of the Team GB Pursuit team that won gold at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, will join former England and Yorkshire cricketer Michael Vaughan and ex-Huddersfield Town manager Peter Jackson at the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s fourth annual sporting dinner, which will be hosted by former athlete Steve Cram.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 30 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lucy Clegg, events manager for the Bradley-based hospice, said: “Our annual sporting dinner always proves to be a popular and thoroughly enjoyable event year after year, and this one is lining up to be great too. We are delighted to have such a wide array of sports stars joining us and we are sure all in attendance will be in for an unforgettable night.”

Tickets are priced at £50 per person per £500 for a table of 10. The event includes a three-course meal. VIP experiences including meeting the sporting stars and photo opportunities are also available. Contact 01484 411040 or email events@forgetmenotchild.co.uk.

