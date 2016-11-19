Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top award at the Kirklees Community Sports Awards went to triple Olympic gold medalist Ed Clancy.

The 2016 awards, promoted by the Huddersfield Examiner and run in association with Huddersfield Town Football Club, took place at John Smith’s Stadium and recognised the fantastic achievements of local sports stars at the glittering awards dinner.

Ed took home the prestigious Sports Legend of the Year Award after a tremendously successful performance at the Rio 2016 Olympics where he retained gold for the third time in the cycling team pursuit.

Ed said: “It was a great night filled with some incredible stories of truly deserving sporting individuals. Kirklees has a fantastic pool of talent in sport, one that we must nurture and help to grow, so these awards are vital in recognising the hard work and achievements of our local sports stars.”

Broadcaster Derm Tanner led the evening of sporting celebration which saw 10 awards given to people across Kirklees from Young Sports Personality of the Year to Disabled Athlete of the Year.

The biggest surprise of the evening was two winners for the Disabled Athlete of the Year award which were Lucas Town and Jonathan Booth who were both given awards for their commitment to sports and their incredible achievements. Nine-year-old Lucas has cerebral palsy yet competes in the Panathlon which includes table tennis, curling, boccia – a form of bowling, football and parachute games.

And the night wasn’t over for Jonathan Booth, who represented Team GB in swimming at the Rio Paralympics, as he was also awarded the Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Sports Personality of the Year went to Jessie Brooke Slater who competes nationally in archery and is ranked 30th in Great Britain. Jessie has Type 1 diabetes and is passionate about supporting Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s sporting events.

Sports Teacher of the Year is Jenny Hughes, retired headteacher of Almondbury High School and now works part time at Shelley Pyramid School providing PE and sports competitions.

Outstanding Services to Sport went to Alison Morby who has recently retired from her role as Kirklees Council Sport and Physical Activity Manager and has been the driving force behind several successful council initiatives.

Now in its second year, nominations for the awards were up by more than 35%, giving the judging panel a very difficult task of deciding the winners. The judging panel was made up of Hollywood star Sir Patrick Stewart, Yorkshire Cricket Captain Andy Gale, Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth, Huddersfield Giants Prop Eorl Crabtree and England Rugby Union Centre Luther Burrell.

The full list of winners: