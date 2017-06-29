The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ed Sheeran is probably the biggest name in pop music at the moment and he’s announced a 2018 tour.

Following his headline performance at Glastonbury Sheeran will be performing at stadia across the UK.

The tour will be supporting his latest album Divide which has been the biggest selling record of 2017, shifting eight million copies.

Here’s the information you need from Ticketmaster which is handling ticket sales.

Where’s Ed playing?

May 9, 2018 – Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast

May 24, 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

June 1, 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

June 8, 2018 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

June 15, 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London

June 16, 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London

June 22, 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

When are tickets on sale?

Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, London and Cardiff all go on sale on Saturday 8 July from 10am.

Belfast tickets are on sale Saturday 8 July from 9am.

How much are tickets?

Tickets range from £45 to £80 plus booking fee. They will be limited to 4 per person per event date.

Where do I get tickets from?

You need to install the Ticketmaster app for mobiles or create an account on the Ticketmaster site.