Ed Sheeran is probably the biggest name in pop music at the moment and he’s announced a 2018 tour.
Following his headline performance at Glastonbury Sheeran will be performing at stadia across the UK.
The tour will be supporting his latest album Divide which has been the biggest selling record of 2017, shifting eight million copies.
Here’s the information you need from Ticketmaster which is handling ticket sales.
Where’s Ed playing?
May 9, 2018 – Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast
May 24, 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
June 1, 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
June 8, 2018 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
June 15, 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London
June 16, 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London
June 22, 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
When are tickets on sale?
Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, London and Cardiff all go on sale on Saturday 8 July from 10am.
Belfast tickets are on sale Saturday 8 July from 9am.
How much are tickets?
Tickets range from £45 to £80 plus booking fee. They will be limited to 4 per person per event date.
Where do I get tickets from?
You need to install the Ticketmaster app for mobiles or create an account on the Ticketmaster site.