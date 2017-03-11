Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inspectors say an Edgerton care home has improved.

Cleveland House Care Home was inspected for the second time in a year by the Care Quality Commission.

In 2016 it was rated “inadequate” and placed into special measures.

Inspectors returned to the Bupa-run home in January and say some improvements had been made with the caring and responsive elements now rated ‘good’.

Safety, effectiveness and management were rated as ‘requires improvement.’

Inspectors say: “During our inspection we found evidence of some improvement, however... there remains a number of areas where there is a need for further work to ensure the safety and well-being of the people who live at Cleveland House.”

The home, which had 34 residents, did not yet have an industry-registered manager.

While residents said they felt safe, those with mobility difficulties needed more robust assessment of the support they needed.

Risk assessments lacked detail while inspectors felt a more robust analysis of falls and medicine management was needed.

Changes had been made since the last inspection, when the CQC said disabled residents were left in their beds for hours waiting for staff to help them get up.

Now all residents are encouraged to get up and the home has a new activities coordinator.