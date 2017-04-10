Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A far-right group’s attempt to organise a protest outside Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield looks set to be a flop.

The EDL (English Defence League) has organised the protest as men and women from Huddersfield face child sex abuse charges before the court this week.

A total of 29 people, including 24 Huddersfield men and two women from the town, are due before magistrates on Wednesday.

They face charges including rape, trafficking with intent to engage in sexual exploitation, child neglect and drugs charges.

The news provoked reactions among the far-right online after the Examiner’s story was tweeted by the group’s former leader Tommy Robinson.

But the group’s plans to demonstrate outside the court have failed to garner support, with just two people confirmed to attend on Facebook and only four claiming to be interested in the event.

The allegations against those charged are historic and said to have occurred between 2004 and 2011, and relate to 18 women who were aged between 11 and 17 at the time.

The men and women will appear before Kirklees magistrates on Wednesday.