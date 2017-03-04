Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a distressing incident in which a mother and her young son were threatened in their home have released Efit images of two suspects they wish to trace.

The incident happened about 8.15pm on Wednesday, February 22, when two males entered a house on Chestnut Close at Newsome. The suspects were brandishing weapons and demanded money from the woman, who was present with her young son and a friend.

The son managed to escape from the property to seek help from neighbours. He was followed by one of the suspects and confronted outside the property. Both suspects then left on foot and were last seen walking along Chestnut Close in the direction of the local surgery.

The first suspect is described as black, 34 to 35 years, 5ft 11ins height with plaited hair that was sticking out from his head and who spoke with an African accent. The second is a black male with darker skin than the first suspect, 5ft 11ins tall, in his late 20s to early 30s of skinny build with a shaven head.

Det Con Joanne Jabczynski, of Kirklees District CID, said; “I would appeal to anyone who may have any knowledge of this incident or may have been in or around the area and may know or have seen anyone matching the suspects' descriptions, or acting suspiciously to come forward and speak to the police.”

Contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting reference 13170085037 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.