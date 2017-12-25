The video will start in 8 Cancel

So the platitude goes: reality is stranger than fiction.

And 2017 didn't disappoint in supplying its fair share of weird stories.

1) Man throws himself onto bonnet of moving car

A dashcam captured this inexplicable piece of behaviour on Swan Lane, Lockwood, in February. He even appeared to blame the driver.

2) Black panther-like cat spotted on golf course

Business partners Mark Robinson and Paul Shepherd spotted the beast as they approached the 15th tee at the Fixby course during a round of golf in August.

3) Man gets stuck in own front door following row with landlord

A man found himself stuck for 15 minutes in his own front door following an eviction dispute with his landlord in March.

4) Man runs himself over with his own car

Mohammed Ikram Rafiq ran his leg over with his own Toyota Yaris after leading police on a six-mile chase which ended in Meltham. He was jailed in January for dangerous driving.

5) Five naked men walking down street in broad daylight

Motorists got an eyeful when five naked men were seen wandering down the street past Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury, in April. At least they kept their shoes on.

6) Dead moles left dangling from fence near school

Perhaps it was to scare off other moles; unlikely as they're seldom above ground and are virtually blind. This incident, in June, was more horror weird than amusing weird.

7) Vegan cafe goes into meltdown and insults its customers

It happened in February but we still don't know why owners of the defunct Goat Cafe on Trinity Street appeared to go into a meltdown and post sweary, offensive and bizarre comments on the cafe's official Facebook page.

8) Emus cause traffic chaos near Marsden

Marsden is used to sheep wandering where they don't belong but not these huge Australian birds who ran amok in August.

*Bonus* Police hunt man in fancy dress penis costume after brutal attack

This happened in Leeds, in May, but it wouldn't have been right to leave it out.