Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn't fail to be moved by this adorable video of Harrison Lambert singing in his Christmas hat.

Harrison, eight, and all his schoolmates at South Crosland Juniors, were asked to make a Christmas hat to wear to their festive school dinner today.

Harrison's mum Nichola Manning said: "He wanted a tall hat, so a tree was the best idea we could come up with.

"It's made of two tinsel wreaths put together for a base; a brown paper cone sprayed silver and painted in a green glitter, and to trim it up we decorated it with tinsel, baubles, feathers and bells.

(Photo: Nichola Manning)

"He said his friends thought it was fantastic!

"He thinks Christmas is a happy and magical time and he hopes the children he and his sister Daisy, six, who they have donated toys to and sent shoe boxes to have a very nice Christmas too."

Harrison said: "All the children's hats were amazing at school today.

"I felt very proud to wear my hat but it was a bit itchy!

(Photo: Nichola Manning)

"School Christmas dinner was turkey, mini sausages, roast potatoes and carrots. For pudding we had a star shaped cookie, which was yummy.

"I've asked Santa for Anki Overdrive and Skylanders Imaginators and also Air Hog Switch Blade.

"I can't wait - only nine more sleeps!"