An elderly couple have been taken to hospital following a crash involving two cars in Birkby.

Police and the ambulance service were called to St John’s Road at 2.20pm today to reports of a collision involving an Audi and a Vauxhall Corsa.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said an elderly man had suffered a cut to his head. The woman is thought to have suffered from shock.

Both were taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary .

Emergency services were still at the scene at 3.20pm.

It caused long delays in the area, especially at the nearby Ringway retail park.

Joslin Landu said the crash happened near to the junction with Osborne Road.

He added: “There was a Corsa crashed into the wall and an Audi A1 in the middle of the road. Both cars had their airbags used (and were) surrounded by three police cars and two ambulances.”