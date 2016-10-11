Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Elderly couple "upset and frightened" after burglar raids their home in Halifax

  • By

The house on Skircoat Green Road was burgled of valuable items and cash

Skircoat Green Road, Halifax
Skircoat Green Road, Halifax

An elderly couple were burgled of their possessions in a daylight raid at their home close to Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The house on Skircoat Green Road was burgled by a thief who stole cash, jewellery and porcelain figurines on Thursday afternoon between 3.50pm and 4.30pm, before fleeing the scene carrying the items in a pillowcase which was also stolen.

Police have said the couple were left “upset and frightened” by the incident.

Many people from Huddersfield travel over for hospital appointments and so may have seen something suspicious.

Det Con Lee Mason, of Calderdale CID, said: "This area of Halifax is busy, and there will have been heavy traffic in the area.

“I am certain that someone will have seen the suspect either prior to, or after the burglary.

“The homeowners, an elderly couple were left understandably upset and frightened following their ordeal.”

Anyone who has information should call Det Con Mason on 101, quoting 13160346145.

Today's top stories

Huddersfield crime report Blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard Is mystery orb in Holmfirth a UFO? Countdown to A&E decision
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Obituary: Legendary brewer and Sair Inn landlord Ron Crabtree

Sair Inn owner Ron Crabtree.

He was instrumental in setting up Huddersfield's first micro brewery in 1980

Previous Articles

A stolen axe, graffiti and a keyed car: Crimes reported in Huddersfield this week

 

Related Tags

Organisations
Calderdale Royal Hospital
Places
Huddersfield
Halifax

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Fields off Sands Lane, Mirfield, Clr Martyn Bolt (right) with Marcus Jessop campaigner for Horses not Houses
  1. Kirklees Council Local Plan
    Horses Not Houses: Kirklees Council plans for 4,000 homes on green belt show "utter contempt" for public
  2. Almondbury
    Is this Huddersfield's most intimate new restaurant?
  3. Halifax
    Couple robbed of their VW Golf in Shibden Park, Halifax
  4. Kirklees Council
    Cash pot for road improvements from Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds
  5. Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
    Huddersfield A&E battle taken to 10 Downing Street

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent