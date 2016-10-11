An elderly couple were burgled of their possessions in a daylight raid at their home close to Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The house on Skircoat Green Road was burgled by a thief who stole cash, jewellery and porcelain figurines on Thursday afternoon between 3.50pm and 4.30pm, before fleeing the scene carrying the items in a pillowcase which was also stolen.

Police have said the couple were left “upset and frightened” by the incident.

Many people from Huddersfield travel over for hospital appointments and so may have seen something suspicious.

Det Con Lee Mason, of Calderdale CID, said: "This area of Halifax is busy, and there will have been heavy traffic in the area.

“I am certain that someone will have seen the suspect either prior to, or after the burglary.

“The homeowners, an elderly couple were left understandably upset and frightened following their ordeal.”

Anyone who has information should call Det Con Mason on 101, quoting 13160346145.