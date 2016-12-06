Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly driver died after hitting a telegraph pole on a road near Shelf, Halifax.

The 80-year-old man was driving a purple Honda Jazz up Giles Hill towards the village when he collided with the pole and then struck a wall.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died later from his injuries.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the car before the accident on Sunday at 1.30pm.

PC Paul Buckley, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “I would appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area, and may have seen the vehicle, or seen the collision itself to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team via 101 quoting incident 860 of December 4.