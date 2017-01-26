Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a black Audi after an elderly man was knocked down in Dewsbury town centre.

The car drove off from the scene after the pedestrian, who is in his 70s, was hit. He was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries. The collision happened at 11.54am today (Wed) in Longcauseway.

The car is believed to be a black Audi.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

“The car that was involved in the collision left the scene. It’s believed to be a black Audi A3.”

Anyone who saw the collision or has any information about the car is asked to contact PC Felicity Davis via 101 quoting log 556.