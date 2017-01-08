The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman has died in a bungalow fire in the small hours of this morning.

The fire, in which the 86-year-old woman died, broke out in a ground floor bedroom at a property on Moorside Avenue, Crosland Moor, at approximately 12.30am.

A neighbour reported hearing the windows popping in the heat before seeing an explosion as flames burst out of a window

The blaze was attended by three fire crews - two from Huddersfield and one from Slaithwaite - using breathing apparatus.

Fire crews said the bedroom was fully involved in the blaze which also spread to the roof of the bungalow.

Smoke also spread to an adjacent bungalow.

An elderly neighbour is also believed to have been treated at the scene although it is not thought he was seriously hurt.

An eyewitness said: "I had just got into bed and laid down when I heard pops.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

"The windows were popping out and then the front exploded out.

"Then the fire brigade arrive. They were there until about 3am.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

"I saw an old gentlemen being taken into an ambulance but it didn't go anywhere."

Fire investigators and police have been at the scene this morning, investigating the cause of the blaze which is believed to be accidental.

We'll bring you updates as soon as we have them.