Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman who slept through the noise of smoke alarms is lucky to be alive after her husband came home just in time.

The incident drama at 12.20am on Saturday at a house in Low Lane, Birstall.

Cleckheaton Watch Commander Gary Hatton said: “A lady in her 70s had put on a gammon joint in a slow-cooker which had started smoking away.

“Although smoke alarms had been fitted they failed to wake her up but fortunately her husband came home and managed to get her up.

“They were taken to hospital for a check over as they were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation and she may have suffered a bit of carbon monoxide poisoning too.

“If it turns out that she had hearing problems and can’t hear smoke alarms we will give her a vibrating device to go under her pillow.”