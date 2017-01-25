Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A strike of tip staff was averted at the eleventh hour.

Unite members working for contractor Suez at Kirklees Council’s five waste and recycling sites were due to walk out today.

But last ditch to talks to prevent the industrial action succeeded late on Tuesday.

The Examiner learned of the strike suspension late yesterday but Unite has only confirmed it this afternoon.

Tas Sangha, Unite’s deputy regional secretary, said the action was suspended while members voted on an improved pay offer.

A planned walk out on Monday has also been suspended.

But around 100 members could still take strike action at a later date if the new pay deal is rejected.

“Members voted overwhelmingly for strike action because of an impasse with Suez,” said Mr Sangha.

“We had eleventh hour talks with the help of ACAS and what we’ve got is an improved offer that we’re prepared to put to the membership.”

The staff, who work at the waste and recyling centres but are not involved in Kirklees Council bin collections, will be consulted on the improved offer next week.

Kirklees Council staff were not involved in the strike but a source said some union members had said they would not cross another union’s picket line.

Meanwhile, a strike by 250 Kirklees’ children’s services staff is due to take place on Friday.