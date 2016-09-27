Elland Bridge: 21st century solution to 19th century problem

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

History arrived in Elland on Tuesday in the form of three ten-tonne concrete arches as engineers began the painstaking task of rebuilding the town’s 205-year-old stone bridge.

The arches will form the core of a decidedly 21st century structure, replacing, resurrecting and restoring the 19th century bridge, which was calamitously damaged in last year’s Boxing Day floods.

On a temporary footbridge local residents rubbed shoulders with canal enthusiasts, TV crews, council officials and engineers in hard hats and hi-vis vests to witness a 220-tonne crane winching the arches into place over the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

It was a delicate task requiring patience and just a touch of traditional muscle as the massive sections were nudged dextrously into position by hand.

Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.

Nine months have passed since the bridge, which dates from 1811, suffered cracks that undermined the road above. Foundations were also washed away. Contractors rescued huge stone copings from the edge of the bridge along with dressed stones over the arches in order to re-use them. Services and utilities such as electricity cables, gas pipes and high-speed data connections had to be diverted.

Watching the progress was Clr Tim Swift, leader of Calderdale Council. “The way the council, the local community and the Canal & River Trust have risen to the challenge has been inspiring,” he said.

Repair work on Elland Bridge, Elland.

“What we have done is not just replace the bridge but make sure it is fit for the future. It’s resilient, robust and will withstand another flood. And it will last for at least 125 years. It’s a proud day.”

Simon Liversage, programme manager for Calderdale Council’s flood recovery works, revealed the project had been delivered in half the normal 18-month time frame.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“We have built a bridge to today’s standards, enabling it to deal with floods but retaining the aesthetic,” he said. “The specification meant we had to complete it but ensure it still fitted into its surroundings.”

Resembling an enormous Lego set, three pre-cast arches were lowered into place joining two others from the day before. The exercise will be completed on Wednesday with two final sections. The resulting tunnel will be wide enough to allow canal traffic to pass through.

A crane weighing 220 tonnes – the largest that could be used without having to close the nearby road – made fast work of what was clearly a precise exercise.

Arches lifted into place to rebuild Elland Bridge.

Ninety minutes later the arches were safely in position. Now the work of rebuilding begins.

“The challenge has been to demolish and rebuild a historic bridge. It’s a major achievement,” said Stephen Hardy of the Canal & River Trust.

“We want local people to have their bridge back. It’s very exciting to be able to work on a project like this and to effectively re-use elements of the old bridge.

“Sadly, it won’t be grade II listed anymore because it will be classed as a modern bridge but it will still fit in with the heritage of the local area.”