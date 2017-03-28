Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trips on the canal will feature at a community fun day at Elland Bridge.

On Sunday, April 2, Calderdale communities will come together to celebrate the official reopening of Elland Bridge, the canal and towpath.

Calderdale Council and the Canal & River Trust are putting on a series of events from 10am until 4pm.

The Calder Navigation Society will run narrow boat and canoe taster trips, there will be entertainment provided by the Hebden Bridge Arts Festival organisers, including face painting, circus acts, magic, stilt walkers and musicians.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

There will be buses from Keighley Vintage Bus Museum, a photographic slideshow and talk hosted by Halifax Photographic Society, showing their visual story of Elland Bridge since the Boxing Day 2015 floods.

There are also market stalls featuring local businesses and a range of food and drink and a new beer specially brewed by the nearby Barge & Barrel to mark the official opening.

The event will take place on and around Elland Bridge and the canal from 10am until 4pm, with the official reopening of the bridge, canal and towpath due to take place at around 11.45am.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

To ensure a safe and enjoyable event, Elland Bridge, Park Road and Halifax Road (the slip road onto the A629 bypass) will be temporarily closed from 7am until 4pm on April 2.