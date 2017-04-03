Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Transport Minister Andrew Jones officially reopened Elland Bridge, the canal and towpath in an almost carnival-type atmosphere yesterday.

Mr Jones said: “It is great to see the re-opening of Elland Bridge which reconnects the local community and helps families and businesses return to normal.

“We have stood firmly behind those hit by the devastating storms of winter 2015, providing £5.5 million to help rebuild the bridge and I pay tribute to all those who have worked so hard to make this happen.”

Clr Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s leader, said:“This event was a great opportunity to celebrate Elland getting back on its feet. Although the bridge has been open for vehicles since last month, having the canal and towpath open now too is a significant moment for local people.”

Elland Bridge re-opened for pedestrians and cyclists in January and for vehicles last month. The canal reopened last weekend.

Some of the things that people were able to see and do at the event included: a photographic slideshow and talk hosted by Halifax Photographic Society, showing the story of Elland Bridge since the Boxing Day 2015 floods, and there was a chance to sample a new beer specially brewed by the nearby Barge & Barrel to mark the official opening, aptly called Celebration Ale.