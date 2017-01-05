Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elland Bridge is expected to re-open to pedestrians and cyclists by the end of next week, Calderdale Council has announced.

Progress on re-building the historic bridge, which was destroyed by last winter’s floods, has been so fast the council now says it should be open to traffic again by the end of January.

Council leader Clr Tim Swift said: “We’re now very much in the final phase of restoring and strengthening Elland Bridge, and we expect it to reopen to traffic at the end of January.

“Rebuilding Elland Bridge has been a complex and careful process.

“The outcome will be a much stronger bridge for Elland, which retains the historic features of the original but with much greater resilience against any future flooding.”

The temporary bridges installed a year ago will be removed by crane over the weekend, and Park Road will be closed from midnight on Friday to midnight on Monday.

Graham Ramsden, project manger for the Canal & River Trust, said: “We know how important the bridge is locally so this is a really significant moment with the full opening to traffic also just around the corner.”

The rebuilding of the bridge is being financed through the Department for Transport’s flood recovery fund.