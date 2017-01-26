The video will start in 8 Cancel

Questions have again been raised about the sense of centralising A&E services in Halifax following a crash on the Elland bypass which caused several hours of traffic chaos.

Motorists were stuck in tailbacks after a Mitsubishi Coupe collided with crash barriers on the A629 Elland bypass just after noon today (Thursday).

It is believed that the driver lost control due to a tyre blow-out.

The driver was taken to hospital, but it is believed that he was not injured.

Congestion caused by the crash lasted several hours and affected traffic leaving the M62 at Ainley Top. Buses operated by various companies were affected by the congestion, with several services delayed or diverted.

Drivers were quick to point out the dangers of centralising A&E services in Halifax for residents of Huddersfield who would use the Elland bypass to reach Halifax in the event of an emergency.

On Twitter, Carolyn D, who works in the NHS, said: “Elland bypass closed – the shuttle bus between Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale is diverting. But closing Huddersfield A&E is fine.”

Chris Shaw pointed out the implications of a blocked Elland bypass: “That would be the main route to Halifax Infirmary, right?”

A police spokesman said the road was reopened just after 2pm.