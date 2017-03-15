Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A top company is on the takeover trail after reporting higher revenue and profits.

Paving supplier Marshalls plc said targeting “selective bolt-on acquisition opportunities” was a key part of its 2020 Strategy.

The Elland firm also plans further investment in research and development of new products to drive sales growth and the development of a wide-ranging digital strategy.

The company, which has its headquarters at Lowfields Business Park and supplies paving for footpaths, driveways, patios and public open spaces, reported a 31% rise in pre-tax profits to £46m in 2016 and a 3% rise in revenues to £396.9m.

It has declared a final dividend up 22% at 5.80p per share and a supplementary dividend of 3p per share. Marshalls said sales and orders had been strong since the year-end.

Chief executive Martyn Coffey said: “The group has again delivered significant profit growth in 2016 with the underlying indicators remaining supportive in Marshalls’ main end markets.

“Marshalls has a strong balance sheet and the group’s innovative product range and strong market positions mean it is well-placed to deliver continued growth and operational profit improvements as it implements its 2020 Strategy. Sales and order intake have been strong in the first couple of months of 2017.”