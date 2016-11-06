Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traditional confectionery manufacturer Joseph Dobson hit the bullseye with national supermarket chain Asda – just in time for Bonfire Night.

Joseph Dobson Bonfire Toffee and Joseph Dobson Bonfire Lollies are expected to fly off the shelves at its supermarkets, with the seasonal treats now listed at over 50 stores in Yorkshire and across the north of England.

A staggering 100,000 bonfire lollies and more than 3.4 tonnes of its bonfire toffee packets are set to be sold.

Lorna Owen, local buyer for Yorkshire-based Asda, said: “Joseph Dobson’s delicious sweets have been a well-loved treat enjoyed in West Yorkshire for over a century.

“They still use traditional recipes and the highest quality local ingredients, which means these traditional treacle treats taste delicious.”

Miriam Walshaw, of Elland-based Joseph Dobson’s, said: “One of the main reasons for the longevity of the company has been the unique taste of our products.

“Time after time we receive testimonials from our customers about the superior taste of our sweets to those of our competitors.

“Many of our recipes and manufacturing techniques have been handed down through the generations and we always use the finest quality ingredients including real treacle and butter in our bonfire products.

“We are very pleased to see our traditional bonfire sweets now on the shelves at Asda. It means the popularity of the confectionery made by Joseph Dobson & Sons is spreading.”

(Photo: Guzelian)

Based in Elland, the company was founded in 1850 and has a fascinating history.

From humble Victorian origins it is now one of the largest privately-owned confectionery manufacturers in Yorkshire.

Dobson’s began when young Joseph arrived in Elland with his young bride Eleanor from their native York. Aged 21, he had come to collect his inheritance only to find that the acting solicitor had disappeared with it.

Undaunted and without any capital, Joseph and Eleanor started their business catering primarily for Victorian family occasions producing wedding cakes and funeral biscuits.

Joseph, who died in 1885 at the age of 56, left three sons, Robert Henry, William Charles, and Thomas John each taking their turn in managing their father’s pioneering business. The business has continued to be passed down from father to son ever since.

Five generations have been involved including the great-great granddaughter of the founder, Miriam, who now runs the business with her husband Stephen Walshaw.