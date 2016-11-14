Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employees with a combined 970 years service were recognised for their long service at an awards ceremony staged by Elland-based wood panels and flat pack furniture manufacturer Decorative Panels Holdings.

Group chairman Steve Gaunt and group managing director Guy Metcalfe presented the awards to staff who have served 25 years or more – including eight who achieved the milestone this year.

Mr Metcalfe said: “We are delighted to be able to present awards to eight new members of our 25 Club which brings the total to a staggering 32 of us who have over 25 years’ service. We are a proud family business that depends on the drive and support of every member of the team and we are extremely appreciative and grateful to have such a hardworking and committed group of individuals who year on year contribute to the success of all our group businesses.”