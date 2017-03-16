Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cannabis grower from Elland whose lucrative “business” was discovered following the sudden death of his grandmother has admitted a charge of neglect in relation to her.

June Cox, 88, had been living at Ryecroft Barn, Ryecroft Road, Glusburn, North Yorkshire, but she died in January 2016.

When police officers turned up at the large detached property they uncovered her grandson’s sophisticated cannabis factory and last July 36-year-old Robert Daniels, of One Cliff Mills, Elland , was jailed for 40 months.

Daniels came clean about his “business” which involved growing six cannabis crops a year at the Glusburn property and selling the drug for £100 an ounce to regular customers in Huddersfield and other areas.

In his candid interviews he admitted growing cannabis since 2010 and inquiries into his finances revealed that he had earned just under £252,000 from his illegal activities.

During Daniels’ sentencing hearing prosecutor Stephanie Hancock told Bradford Crown Court that Daniels had specifically referred to seeking out the rural property in March 2012 in the full knowledge that he intended to carry on producing cannabis.

When officers searched the property last year they found specially adapted rooms with reflective sheeting and lighting along with a third of a kilo of harvested cannabis ready for sale and around £19,000 in cash in a suitcase and a filing cabinet.

The police found 95 mature plants being grown at the property with a further 89 seedlings and Miss Hancock said Daniels was making so much money he was able to pay very significant fuel bills and pay an annual rent of £18,000 in cash upfront.

Daniels, who is still serving his sentence at HMP Leeds, was subsequently charged with manslaughter over the death of his grandmother and today (Thursday) he pleaded not guilty to that offence during a hearing at the crown court.

But he did admit a further allegation of neglect of a person who lacked capacity and prosecutor Richard Wright QC confirmed that that plea was acceptable.

The manslaughter charge was ordered to lie on the file.

Daniels, who took part in the hearing via a video link to the prison, will be sentenced on the neglect charge on April 28 following the preparation of a psychological report about him.